Sunjay Kapur's Sister Says Karisma "Will Always Be Family, Never Got Along With Priya Sachdev" Amid Rs 30,000-Crore Battle

As the legal battle over late businessman Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000 crore estate intensifies, the dynamics of the Kapur-Sachdev blended family have once again come under public scrutiny. In a recent interview with Vickey Lalwani, Sunjay Kapur's sister Mandhira Kapur Smith spoke about her relationship with Karisma Kapoor and Priya Sachdev. She stated clearly that she never got along with Priya, while Karisma was and will always remain family.

What Mandhira Kapur Smith Said About Priya Sachdev

When asked about her relationship with Priya Sachdev from the beginning, Mandhira said, "I have no relation with Priya. I am the one who spoke to my father about letting them be together. My father never met Priya, never saw Priya. He was totally against the marriage. He was very clear about that.

"My mother lived with them. I am sure she had a good daughter-in-law, mother-in-law relationship with her. I have never discussed it with my mother because Priya and I never got along."

"Priya should have kept this family together at this point. Instead, she has created a rift," Mandhira added.

What Mandhira Said About Karisma Kapoor

Mandhira and Karisma Kapoor were best friends before Karisma married Sunjay Kapur in 2003. "We didn't talk for a short while when the divorce happened. I feel I should have taken a stand for her. Though I don't know what stand I should have taken for her. But she's family to us. She always will be. We literally grew up together. She speaks to my mom. She speaks to me. She's a great mom. She doesn't deserve what happened to her," said Mandhira Kapur.

Background

Sunjay married Karisma in 2003. The couple became parents to daughter Samaira in 2005 and son Kiaan in 2011. In 2014, Karisma and Sunjay filed for divorce by mutual consent, which was finalised in 2016. After the separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev.

The Legal Battle

Sunjay collapsed during a polo match in England on 12 June.

In their petition, Ms Karisma's children have challenged Sunjay's purported will dated 21 March, which left his entire personal estate to their stepmother, Ms Priya. The children claim that neither Sunjay mentioned the will, nor did Priya or any other person ever speak of its existence.

The children have sought a one-fifth share each in their late father's assets. Ms Karisma's daughter, Samaira Kapur, filed the petition through her mother, authorising her as her general power of attorney; her son Kiaan, a minor, is also represented by the mother as his legal guardian.

Priya, however, said the suit is not maintainable. "This suit is not maintainable at all. I am his legal wife. The claims of love and affection — where was all this when they fought prolonged divorce legal battles in the Supreme Court. Your husband left you several years ago," she told the court earlier.

Meanwhile, the late industrialist's mother, Ms Rani, also filed an application seeking details of the will. Earlier, she claimed to have lost all her assets worth over Rs 10,000 crore and to have been "left without a roof."

