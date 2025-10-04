Sunjay Kapur's Sister Accuses Priya Sachdev Of "Destroying Karisma Kapoor's Happy Marriage": "Our Late Father Was Totally Against It"

The ongoing dispute within the Kapur family following the death of Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband and industrialist Sunjay Kapur has taken a fresh turn.

What's Happening

Amid an inheritance battle, Sunjay's sister, Mandhira Kapur, has spoken publicly, placing blame on his third wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur, for the breakdown of his marriage with actress Karisma Kapoor.

In a conversation with Vickey Lalwani, Mandhira recalled how tensions in her brother's marriage began to surface.

She said she was aware of Sunjay's growing bond with Priya and disapproved of it.

Mandira said, "I had known about them (Priya and Sunjay) since they met on that flight, and I wasn't happy about it. Lolo (Karisma) and my brother were in a good place, actually. Kiaan was born. My brother was obsessed with his kids."

She added, "I think for another woman to not care about a woman who's just had a child is in bad taste. To come and disrupt a family is in bad taste... You don't break up a happy marriage, or even one that's trying to work. When you've just had another child, you step aside. You don't destroy a marriage. And Lolo did not deserve that."

"Nobody In The Family Stood By Sunjay And Priya"

According to Mandira, their late father had also strongly objected to Sunjay's relationship with Priya. "Dad was totally against Priya. He said, 'He can never marry her. I don't ever want to see her face. And they can't have children.' Nobody in the family stood by them. I did it because I love my brother, but for me, Lolo had the children, she had everything. They should have made it work."

She further revealed that neither she nor her sister attended Sunjay and Priya's wedding in 2017. "My sister and I didn't even go to the wedding. We were very clear that we could not support it because Dad had said, 'Do not get married and do not have kids.'"

Mandira also expressed regret for not standing by Karisma during that period. "We weren't actually talking then... I think she was upset with me, and I don't blame her. I feel bad because she was my best friend. I should have stood up for her."

Background

Sunjay Kapur died on June 12, 2025, after a tragic accident during a polo match at Windsor's Guards Polo Club. While playing in the Queen's Cup semi-final, he accidentally swallowed a bee, which is believed to have stung him in the mouth or throat. The sting caused a severe allergic reaction and led to a fatal heart attack. He was 53.

He is survived by his wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur, whom he married in 2017, and their son Azarias, born in December 2018. He also has two children from his marriage with Karisma Kapoor - daughter Samaira, 20, and son Kiaan Raj, 14.

