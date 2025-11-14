"Melodrama": Court After Karisma Kapoor's Daughter Flags Unpaid College Fees

Responding to actor Karisma Kapoor's daughter's argument that two months of her university fees were not paid from her late father and industrialist Sunjay Kapur's estate, the Delhi High Court asked the parties involved to not be melodramatic.

A case regarding the industrialists Rs 30,000 crore estate is in court, with senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani representing Kapoor's children Samaira and Kiaan. He argued that two months of expenses towards Samaira's education in the US have not been released by the late industrialist's wife Priya Kapur after the petition was filed. He called it a reflection of how the estate is currently being operated and an indicator of the broader consistencies around Sunjay Kapur's will.

Senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, appearing for Priya Kapur, termed the claim to be fabricated and baseless and said she has consistently looked after the children's needs and that the fees has already been paid. He claimed that the purpose of raising the issue in the court was to get it reported in the media.

A Bench of Justice Jyoti Singh said that such issues should not come to the court, asking senior advocate Shyel Trehan, also representing Priya Kapur, to ensure such issues are taken care of. "I don't want to spend more than 30 seconds on this. This question should not come to my court again. I don't want this hearing to be melodramatic. I put this onus on you (Shyel Trehan)," the Court said.

At the centre of the case is Samaira and Kiaan's allegation that Priya Kapur forged their father's will in an attempt to gain total control of the property after he died during a polo match in London in June. They accused Priya Kapur of being "greedy", while terming her "Cinderella stepmother" before the court and alienating them from their father's assets.

The will, dated March 21, 2025, allegedly leaves Sunjay Kapur's entire personal estate to Priya Sachdeva Kapur. Jethmalani argued that several actions allegedly completed in March including circulation of the will, endorsements, renaming of the file as "Sunjay Will" and related emails, appear from metadata and device logs to have occurred on October 3, 2025 and March 24, 2025, casting doubt on the timeline.

He also pointed out that the "last modified" timestamp on the will reflects March 17, 2025, which does not match the respondents' account. He further questioned why the will originally carried no executor and why Sunjay allegedly planned to include Vivek Singh, CEO of Sona Comstar, as executor.

Jethmalani also flagged errors such as misspellings of Sunjay's name and allegations that signatures were taken on blank sheets, objections that Nayyar dismissed as routine points often raised in will contests.

Earlier, the high court asked Priya Kapur to give a list of his assets to the court. Priya Kapur has informed the court that the actor's children have already received Rs 1,900 crore from the family trust.

Samaira and Kiaan are Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur's children from their 13-year marriage that ended in 2016. He later married Priya Kapur.