Priya Sachdev Performs Puja For "Protection, Peace And Prosperity" Amid Legal Battle Over Husband Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000-Crore Estate

The high-stakes inheritance battle involving the estate of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur is currently being contested in the Delhi High Court. Sunjay's children from his previous marriage with Karisma Kapoor have accused his widow, Priya Sachdev, of unfairly excluding them from his will.

Amid the ongoing legal storm, Priya Sachdev recently performed a puja with her son, Azarias, for “protection, peace, and prosperity” at home. She shared a series of photos from the hawan on her Instagram Stories. In one of the pictures, Priya is seen conducting the ritual alongside her son, with friends, colleagues, and well-wishers in attendance.

Another photo captures Azarias actively participating in the ceremony. Additionally, Priya shared a throwback picture featuring her late husband, Sunjay Kapur, assisting their son during a similar aarti ceremony.

In the caption, Priya wrote, "Our prayer for protection, peace, and prosperity moving forward, carrying your legacy with us,” followed by a folded hands emoji.

Earlier this month, Priya Sachdev penned a heartfelt note on Instagram to mark Sunjay's birth anniversary. In the caption, she wrote, "I watched you move through storms with grace, carry burdens with calm and turn every challenge into purpose. You never spoke of faith; you lived it. You believed in doing, not declaring. Even now, your presence feels like quiet strength beside me. In the laughter of our son. In the walls you built with vision. In the stillness of evenings where I feel your peace."

She added, "They say a great man's actions guide the world, but for me, your greatest act was how you loved, selflessly and completely. Some souls don't depart; they expand. You are everywhere, yet still right here. My Sunjay, I know you are watching over me. Happy Birthday, J."

Sunjay Kapur married Karisma Kapoor in September 2003. The couple shared two children – Samaira and Kiaan. They divorced in 2016 after Karisma accused him of physical and mental abuse.

Prior to that, he had been married to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani. A year after his divorce from Karisma, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev. The couple has a son named Azarias.