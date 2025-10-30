Priya Sachdev Kapur Visits Sona Comster's Chennai Plant Amid Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000 Crore Estate Battle

Business tycoon Sunjay Kapur's widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur, who has been in the headlines for her rift with Sunjay's ex-wife Karisma Kapoor and their children Samaira and Kiaan over a Rs 30,000 crore estate battle, recently visited Sona Comstar's Chennai plant and spent time with the staff there. Priya shared pictures on her Instagram feed and wrote a long note on leadership.

What's Happening

Priya shared pictures showing her interacting with senior staff and workers at the plant.

She also shared a picture of a plant — an African Talisay — at the plant. It was planted by her late husband, Sunjay Kapur.

Sharing her experience, Priya wrote, "Spent two enriching days with our leadership team at Sona Comstar's Chennai plant and R&D centre, walking the shopfloor, meeting the people, and witnessing the journey that keeps this place growing.

"As I spoke with engineers perfecting the smallest details and building their own in-house machines, I saw innovation driven by quiet determination. As Sunjay always believed, 'In the pursuit of excellence,' I was reminded that progress isn't powered by machines alone. It's driven by people — by their passion, purpose, and perseverance."

Sharing her vision about leadership, Priya wrote, "Leadership, I've come to believe, is less about giving direction and more about being present. It's about showing up to listen, to learn, and to care. When leaders take care of their people, everything else begins to align — quality, innovation, and growth. Because in the end, technology may define what we do, but people define who we are."

"Deeply proud and humbled by what this team is building. Looking forward to returning and witnessing more of this incredible momentum in action. #SonaComstar," Priya Sachdev signed off.

Sunjay Kapur's Assets

According to Forbes, Sunjay Kapur had a net worth of $1.2 billion (Rs 10,300 crore) at the time of his death. His peak wealth was valued at $1.6 billion (Rs 13,000 crore) in 2022 and 2024.

Sunjay was the sole beneficiary of the RK Family Trust, which holds the promoter stake in Sona Comstar via Aureus Investments Pvt Ltd. In total, Sunjay Kapur's estate is estimated to be worth Rs 30,000 crore.

The Estate Battle

Sunjay Kapur's children, Samaira and Kiaan, have filed a case alleging that their stepmother, Priya Sachdev Kapur, had "forged" their father's will to "disown" them from shares.

Appearing on their behalf, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani told the court that the will was "forged to disinherit" Sunjay's children from his previous marriage. He further alleged that even Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur, had been "sidelined" in the document, arguing that "only Priya Kapur profits from this forged will."

Jethmalani also pointed to what he described as unusual discrepancies in the will's language, including the use of feminine pronouns in reference to Sunjay.

Senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, who represented Priya Kapur in court, immediately dismissed claims that a misspelt name meant the will had been forged. He reasoned that a forged will would not contain "so many mistakes" and that no one had actually disputed the signature.

The legal battle has intensified in the last few months after Sunjay Kapur's untimely death in the UK on June 12 this year.