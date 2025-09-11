Who Are Sunjay Kapur's Children, At The Centre Of The Rs 30,000-Crore Succession Saga

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband and business tycoon Sunjay Kapur died after suffering a heart attack during a polo match in England on June 12. Since his untimely death, the succession feud over his Rs 30,000-crore estate has become public and grown uglier day by day. Along with his widow, Priya Sachdev, and ex-wife Karisma Kapoor, his four children are caught in the web of the succession battle.

The legal dispute has been in the headlines since Sunjay Kapur's death. Karisma Kapoor's children filed a petition in the Delhi High Court yesterday, alleging their stepmother of forging a purported will dated March 21 to "disown" them from their shares in the property.

Who are Sunjay Kapur's children at the centre of the Kapur succession saga?

Here's a look.

Samaira Kapoor

Sunjay and Karisma became parents to Samaira Kapoor in 2005. According to Samaira's LinkedIn profile, she completed her schooling at the American School of Bombay in Mumbai, and is currently pursuing her undergraduate degree at Tufts University in Massachusetts, USA.

Kiaan Kapoor

Karisma and Sunjay's son, Kiaan, who is now 15 years old, studies in a school in Mumbai. The details of the school are not known. Both Kiaan and Samaira live with their mother and make occasional public appearances.

As per reports, Sunjay had gifted bonds worth Rs 14 crore to the two children and ensured a monthly income of Rs 10 lakh each after Karisma and his divorce was finalised in 2016.

Safira Kapur

Safira, Priya Sachdev's daughter from her first marriage to Vikram Chatwal, was born in 2007. Vikram and Priya were divorced in 2011. According to BollywoodShaadis, Sunjay legally adopted Safira under Indian law. She currently studies at Marlborough College in the UK and is said to be interested in international relations and geopolitics.

Safira changed her surname from Chatwal to Kapur on social media a few weeks after Sunjay Kapur's death. Speculation over Safira's share in Sunjay Kapur's estate has intensified, as she would not have a claim to her biological father's estate due to adoption by Sunjay Kapur. There is no clarity on whether she would receive a share of her adopted father's assets.

Azarias Kapur

Priya Sachdev and Sunjay Kapur's son Azarias was born in 2018. As Priya was Sunjay's wife at the time of his death, their biological child is also a direct legal heir. Sunjay and Karisma's divorce was finalised in 2016, and he and Priya married the following year, in 2017.

Sunjay Kapur's Assets

According to Forbes, Sunjay Kapur had a net worth of $1.2 billion (Rs 10,300 crore) at the time of his death. His peak wealth was valued at $1.6 billion (Rs 13,000 crore) in 2022 and 2024.

Sunjay was the sole beneficiary of the RK Family Trust, which holds the promoter stake in Sona Comstar via Aureus Investments Pvt Ltd. In total, Sunjay Kapur's estate is estimated to be of Rs 30,000 crore.

During asset allotment, Karisma was also given ownership of a house owned by Sunjay Kapur's father.

Background

Sunjay married Karisma in 2003. The couple became parents to daughter Samaira in 2005 and son Kiaan in 2011. In 2014, Karisma and Sunjay filed for divorce by mutual consent, which was finalised in 2016. After their divorce, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev.

Before his wedding to Karisma Kapoor, Sunjay was married to fashion designer and socialite Nandita Mahtani.

After the petition was filed by Karisma's children, the court asked Priya Sachdev to disclose all movable and immovable assets belonging to Sunjay Kapur as of June 12, the day of his death. The matter is posted for hearing on October 9.

