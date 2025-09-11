Why Priya Sachdev And Vikram Chatwal's Marriage Fell Apart When She Was 20 Weeks Pregnant

Priya Kapur, a Delhi-born model-turned-investment professional, is at the center of a bitter legal battle over control of her late husband Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000 crore estate, contested by the businessman's children Samaira and Kiaan from his second wife, actor Karisma Kapoor.

Before marrying Sunjay Kapur in 2017, Priya Sachdev was married to Indian-American actor-hotelier Vikram Chatwal. Priya Sachdev and Vikram Chatwal tied the knot in a lavish three-city, ten-day wedding in 2006. The former couple is parents to 18-year-old daughter Safira.

Months before Sunjay Kapur's death in in June 2025, Priya Sachdev appeared on the YouTube show Kin and Kindness and gave an insight into why her marriage with Vikram Chatwal crumbled.

"My ex-husband ticked all the boxes... He went to Wharton, worked at Morgan Stanley. I did mathematics at UCLA, a double major with UCLA and LSE... So I thought this is a perfect match.

"You know, how you do your career path, but it doesn't always work. I thought I had it all right... But I guess I chose wrong," she said.

Early on in her pregnancy, Priya Sachdev said she had an inkling that this marriage isn't going to work.

"When I had her (Safira) and I realised, a few 15 to 20 weeks into my pregnancy, I realised this marriage is not right. But I still continued to make this work," she recalled.

Safira was born in 2007, and Priya Sachdev and Vikram Chatwal split in 2011.

"My ex-in-laws called me apologising... I wasn't valued or appreciated for the sacrifices I made. That was one victory," she added.

After their separation, Priya Sachdev and Vikram Chatwal locked horns in a custody battle over Safira which eventually ended in Priya being granted her custody.

According to reports, Sunjay Kapur had adopted Safira, which would make her a legal heir to his Rs 30,000 estate. However, if Safira was legally adopted by Sunjay Kapur, she would no longer be entitled to inherit from her biological father, Vikram Chatwal.

Before Priya Sachdev and Karisma Kapoor, Sunjay Kapur was married to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani (1996–2000). They have no children.

