When Priya Sachdev First Met Karisma Kapoor's Husband Sunjay Kapur On A Flight

Industrialist Sunjay Kapur died in June this year. He suffered a heart attack during a polo match at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor, England.

What's Happening

Recently, an old interview of Sunjay Kapur's third wife, Priya Sachdev, has resurfaced on the Internet.

In the interview with Kin and Kindness on YouTube, Priya spoke about her first meeting with Sunjay while he was still married to actress Karisma Kapoor.

"I think I was just divorced. I had moved back, and we met through common friends. We met on a flight, where we started chatting. I knew of him. We knew of each other. We weren't very close friends, but we just got on a flight. I had a store in Mumbai. I was going for work. He was married, and his wife and children were living in Bombay at the time," she said.

Priya explained that Sunjay's marriage with Karisma was "not a conventional marriage" and that he frequently travelled between Delhi and Mumbai to visit his children.

"It was also not a conventional marriage, I would say, but a marriage that he also had two beautiful children from, and we loved them dearly, and today, we are one beautiful family, blended family, but yes, that's how we met, and we got married in 2017," she added.

Background

Sunjay and Karisma married in 2002 and got divorced in 2016. Karisma accused Sunjay of domestic abuse, while he claimed she married him for his wealth. The couple has two children.

Meanwhile, the legal dispute over Sunjay Kapur's estate has gained momentum. Newly submitted records in the Delhi High Court reveal that Sunjay continued to be involved in the lives of his ex-wife Karisma Kapoor, and their children after the divorce.

WhatsApp chats and supporting documents show that he actively assisted them in obtaining Portuguese citizenship.

As reported by News18, Karisma's children have filed a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking a share in their late father's estate, estimated at around Rs 30,000 crore. The court has issued notices to the defendants and scheduled the next hearing for October 9.

Among the documents presented is a conversation in which Sunjay explained to Karisma that she would need to renounce her Indian citizenship to obtain a Portuguese passport, as dual citizenship is not permitted in India.

The children have also alleged that Priya Sachdev Kapur produced a forged will to claim control over the estate. Their lawyer stated that the will was unregistered and was presented under "suspicious circumstances."

Priya's lawyer, however, denied the allegations, saying, "It's not as if these people are left on the streets. I am a widow with a six-year-old child. For 15 years, they were nowhere to be seen."

Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur, also raised concerns through her counsel. "There's something unholy going on. I am 80 years old and concerned about my grandchildren. A trust set up by me has nothing for me?" she said.