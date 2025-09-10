Sunjay Kapur Tried To Secure Portuguese Citizenship For Ex-Wife Karisma Kapoor And Their Children

The legal dispute over Sunjay Kapur's vast fortune has taken a fresh twist, with newly submitted records in the Delhi High Court shedding light on his continued involvement in the lives of his ex-wife Karisma Kapoor and their children. Despite their divorce nearly a decade ago, WhatsApp conversations and supporting documents show that Sunjay was actively assisting Karisma and their two kids in obtaining Portuguese citizenship.

What's Happening

As reported by News18, Karisma Kapoor's children have approached the Delhi High Court, seeking a share of their late father's estate, which is estimated to be worth around Rs 30,000 crore. On Wednesday, the court issued notice in the matter, seeking responses from the defendants within two weeks and fixing the next hearing for October 9.

Among the material annexed to the case are chats suggesting that Sunjay had initiated steps to secure Portuguese nationality for Karisma and their children. In one of the exchanges, he explained to the actress that she would have to renounce her Indian citizenship in order to receive a Portuguese passport, since dual citizenship is not permitted in India.

The children have alleged that Sunjay's widow, Priya Sachdeva Kapur, produced a forged will to take control of his estate. Their lawyer pointed out that the will was unregistered, surfaced suddenly, and was presented under what he called "suspicious circumstances."

Priya Kapur, however, has contested the claims. Her lawyer argued that the plaintiffs have already been provided substantial benefits. "It's not as if these people are left on the streets. I am a widow with a six-year-old child. For 15 years, they were nowhere to be seen," the advocate told the court.

Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur, also voiced objections through her counsel. Expressing dissatisfaction, she said, "There's something unholy going on. I am 80 years old and concerned about my grandchildren. A trust set up by me has nothing for me?"

Background

Sunjay Kapur, a businessman with interests across sectors, died on June 12, leaving behind a multibillion-rupee estate. His marriage to Karisma Kapoor ended in divorce in 2016, but the latest disclosures suggest that he continued to maintain personal and practical ties with her and their children.

The court has now directed Priya Kapur to submit a comprehensive list of both movable and immovable properties belonging to Sunjay. With allegations of forgery, conflicting claims from different family members, and new revelations about Sunjay's efforts to help Karisma and their children, the matter has become one of the most closely followed inheritance disputes in recent times.

