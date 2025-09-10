What Priya Sachdev, A Full-Time Mom To Sunjay Kapur's Son, Couldn't Do For Daughter With Vikram Chatwal

As the legal battle over late businessman Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000 crore estate intensifies, the dynamics of the Kapur-Sachdev blended family have once again come under public scrutiny. In May, Priya Sachdev spoke about how she manages children across generations as a mother on the podcast Kin and Kindness.

What's Happening

Sunjay Kapur died after suffering a cardiac arrest on 12 June during a polo match in England. Following his untimely death, the Kapur family's property dispute came into the spotlight.

Speaking on the YouTube channel Kin and Kindness, Priya Sachdev shared how she navigates parenthood across generations. Priya has a daughter, Safira, who is now 18, from her first marriage to hotelier Vikram Chatwal.

She and Sunjay had a son, Azarias, who is six years old and the youngest among the children. Sunjay and Karisma are parents to daughter Samaira (20) and son Kiaan (15).

Discussing how she manages a 20-year-old alongside a six-year-old, Priya said, "It's very challenging. Like I have to take care of a 20-year-old, an 18-year-old, a 15-year-old (very temperamental, raging hormones, mood swings) and a six-year-old also. The older kids have become more like friends to the parents. So, parenting has been stopped. Yes, there are boundaries. We have set a sort of value system and asked them you have to respect it. They do. They are well grounded, humble."

Priya also shared how she became a full-time mom to her son Azarias, as she missed out on certain things when her daughter was young.

"I have become a full-time mom now. I stopped my business after Covid. Things I couldn't do with Safira, I am doing with my son. I was working then, emotionally going through a lot. Probably, I was blinded. I was busy with packing my life back together after falling on the ground. And then I stood up.

"For my son, there are school drops, pick-ups, play dates, activities, I have to do it. The juggling is there. My husband is dealing with the same dynamics. A few months ago, we were filling forms for Safira. I am not a young mom. Still, I am doing activities for my son," Priya shared.

At Samaira's 18th Birthday

Though Sunjay and Karisma's two-year-long divorce process was somewhat murky, the late businessman maintained a cordial relationship with his ex-wife Karisma and their children.

Sunjay Kapur, along with his third wife Priya Sachdev, attended Samaira's (Sunjay and Karisma's daughter) 18th birthday and shared pictures on his X handle. In his post, he wrote,

"A father holds his daughter's hand for a short while, but he holds her heart forever. Happy 18th birthday to my first love, Samaira. Welcome to adulthood. Remember to be responsible and live your life to the fullest. You are beautiful inside out. And we are all so proud of you."

Background

Sunjay married Karisma in 2003. The couple became parents to daughter Samaira in 2005 and son Kiaan in 2011. In 2014, Karisma and Sunjay filed for divorce by mutual consent, which was finalised in 2016. After the separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev.

The Legal Battle

A petition filed by Karisma's two children challenges a purported will dated 21 March, in which Sunjay allegedly left his entire personal estate to their stepmother, Priya. The children claim that neither Sunjay nor Priya, or any other person, ever mentioned the existence of this will.

