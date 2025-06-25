Viral Again: Priya Sachdev On Her Relationship With Sunjay Kapur And Karisma's Children: "Can Never Be Their Mother But..."

Business tycoon and Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur died after suffering a heart attack during a polo match in England on June 12. He was 53. Following his death, his third wife Priya Sachdev's old interview has re-surfaced online where she spoke about her relationship with Karisma and Sunjay's children Samaira and Kiaan Kapoor.

What's Happening

Speaking on the YouTube channel Kin and Kindness, Priya Sachdev explained the family dynamics after her daughter Safira (from her previous marriage to hotelier and actor Vikram Chatwal) had moved in with them.

"It wasn't easy because he would tell me that these are the rules of my house and Safira should follow them, and I asked him [Sunjay] to talk to her directly and build their own relationship, which they did. They have a beautiful relationship now and are very close," Priya said back then.

Speaking about her relationship with Karisma's children, Priya shared, "We have four children - Samaira, the oldest, then Safira, Kiaan, and my and Sunjay's son, Azarias. It's a blended family.

"When my son Azarias was born, he was the glue. He brought the family together because he is half them and half Safira. Our two daughters are very close - Samaira and Safira. We all have grown to love and appreciate each other."

She added, "I can never be their mother but I know I have a space in their world and their hearts. We talk about all sort of fun, frivolous, and serious stuff. I have a bond with them."

At Samaira's 18th Birthday

Though Sunjay and Karisma's two-year long divorce process was a bit murky, the late businessman maintained his cordial relationship with ex-wife Karisma and their children.

Sunjay Kapur, along with his third wife Priya Sachdev, attended Samaira's (Sunjay and Karisma's daughter) 18th birthday and shared pictures on his X handle.

A father holds his daughter's hand for a short while, but he holds her heart forever. Happy 18th birthday to my first love, Samaira. Welcome to adulthood. Remember to be responsible and live your life to the fullest. You are beautiful inside out. And we are all so proud of you ♥️ pic.twitter.com/zehZE9dVoq — Sunjay Kapur (@sunjaykapur) March 11, 2023

In his post, he wrote, "A father holds his daughter's hand for a short while, but he holds her heart forever. Happy 18th birthday to my first love, Samaira. Welcome to adulthood. Remember to be responsible and live your life to the fullest. You are beautiful inside out. And we are all so proud of you."

Sunjay married Karisma in 2003. The couple became parents to daughter Samaira in 2005 and son Kiaan in 2011. In 2014, Karisma and Sanjay filed for divorce through mutual consent. Their divorce was finalised in 2016. After the separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev.

In A Nutshell

Following businessman Sunjay Kapur's death, his third wife Priya Sachdev's old interview went viral where she talked about the family dynamics.

Also Read | Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur Bought Bonds Worth Rs 14 Crore For Children After Divorce