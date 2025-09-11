"Priya Sachdev Isolated Me, Karisma Kapoor Is My Best Friend," Sunjay Kapur's Sister Mandhira Tells NDTV

The battle over late businessman Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000-crore estate has not only divided the family but also exposed deep personal rifts. As legal proceedings continue, members of the Kapur family are stepping forward with their voices and concerns. In an interview with NDTV, Mandhira Kapur Smith, Sunjay's sister, opened up about the ongoing dispute, her strained ties with Priya Sachdev Kapur, and her unwavering support for Karisma Kapoor and her children.

Mandhira made it clear she has always stood by Karisma and her children. "Priya ne mujhse duuri banayi, Lolo meri sabse achi dost hai. (Priya Sachdev isolated me, Lolo [Karisma Kapoor] is my best friend.)"

On her bond with her niece and nephew, she shared, "Meri bhateeji aur bhatije, Samaira aur Kiaan, ko Karishma ne jis tarah se paala hai, us par mujhe bohot garv hai. Jab main unse baat karti hoon aur woh mujhe batate hain ki woh kya kar rahe hain aur unki zindagi kaisi hai, toh mujhe bohot garv hota hai. (I am very proud of the way Karisma has raised my niece and nephew, Samaira and Kiaan. Whenever I speak to them and they tell me about their lives and what they are doing, I feel extremely proud.)"

She also recalled her disconnection from Priya's son, Azarias. "Durbhagya se Azarias se mujhe duur rakha gaya. (Unfortunately, I was kept away from Azarias.)"

Mandhira expressed hope that the court proceedings would bring transparency. "Mujhe khushi hai ki court ke directive se finally family ko kuch clarity milegi. Main Indian judiciary par poora bharosa karti hoon aur ummeed hai ki yeh kadam matter mein zyada transparency laaye. (I am glad that the court's directive will finally give the family some clarity. I have full faith in the Indian judiciary and hope this step ensures greater transparency in the matter.)"

She also extended her support to Samaira and Kiaan, questioning the authenticity of a will that excludes them. For Mandhira, only full transparency can resolve the family's long-standing dispute, and until then, she believes the matter will remain unsettled.

The inheritance battle has reached the Delhi High Court, where Sunjay's children with actor Karisma Kapoor, Samaira and Kiaan, have challenged the will that names Priya Sachdev as the sole inheritor. They have also accused Priya of producing a forged will.

Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur, had earlier raised similar concerns. Now, Mandhira has joined in, voicing her support for her niece and nephew. The Delhi High Court has directed Priya to provide a complete disclosure of Sunjay's assets, with the next hearing scheduled on October 9.

Sunjay Kapur, who passed away three months ago, left behind a sprawling estate reportedly worth Rs 30,000-crore. While Priya maintains that Samaira and Kiaan have already received Rs 1,900 crore, the family has contested her claims, saying crucial details remain hidden.