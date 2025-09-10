Sunjay Kapur's Sister Mandhira Says It's "Sad" That His Children With Ex-Wife Karisma Kapoor Have Been "Cut Off From His Will"

The dispute over late businessman Sunjay Kapur's fortune has intensified, with his children from ex-wife Karisma Kapoor, Samaira and Kiaan Raj, now taking legal action. While the battle unfolds in court, Sunjay's sister Mandhira Kapur Smith has expressed sorrow that the children have become entangled in the bitter inheritance conflict.

What's Happening

On Wednesday, the Rs 30,000-crore estate battle reached the Delhi High Court once again after Samaira and Kiaan Raj challenged the will presented by Sunjay's widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur.

Priya's lawyers countered that the petition was not maintainable, pointing out that the children had already received Rs 1,900 crore from the family's Rani Kapur Trust shortly before filing the case.

The judge directed Priya to submit a full disclosure of all movable and immovable assets owned by Sunjay at the time of his death. The matter has now been listed for further hearing on October 9.

Reacting to these developments, Mandhira told HT City that it was "sad" to see her late brother's children dragged into the legal wrangle. "We've not been allowed to grieve since this (Sunjay's death) has happened, and it's been a constant shock every day. My mother (Rani Surinder Kapur) did not want to take this to court, and we still hope that Priya would come forward and give us what we are asking for. It's been unfortunate that his children have been cut off [from] his will," she said.

Currently in the UK with her mother, Mandhira added, "My mother should be able to decide what's going to whom. It's been horrible. It's like I keep saying, it's a nightmare we want to wake up from, and we're not being allowed to even grieve."

Background

The dispute stems from Sunjay Kapur's will, which reportedly names Priya Sachdev Kapur as the sole beneficiary. Mandhira, however, shared that the arrangement does not reflect Sunjay's relationship with his children.

"We've always had good relationships. I think if anyone knew my brother and his relationship with his children, this is the most bizarre thing that has come out, that they've been cut off and Priya is the sole beneficiary of this will," she remarked.

She also clarified that the family's ties with Karisma Kapoor and her children remained cordial even after the couple's 2016 divorce. For Mandhira, the legal confrontation is not just about property but also about ensuring that the memory of her brother's bond with his children is respected.

