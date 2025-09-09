What Karisma Kapoor's Children Might Inherit From Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000-Crore Estate

In a fresh twist to the succession battle, Sunjay Kapur's two children from his marriage to Karisma Kapoor have approached the Delhi High Court seeking their share in his estate. The siblings have alleged that their stepmother, Priya Sachdev Kapur, attempted to forge their father's will to gain complete control over assets valued at nearly Rs 30,000 crore.

According to ANI, the plaintiffs, Samaira (20) and Kiaan (14), are represented through their mother, Karisma Kapoor, as legal guardian. In their civil suit, they have demanded partition of the estate, a detailed accounting of assets, and a permanent injunction against the defendants. They claim they lack full knowledge of their late father's holdings, accusing Priya Kapur of concealing information.

According to their plaint, Priya had denied the existence of any will and insisted that all assets were held under the RK Family Trust. However, she later produced a document dated March 21, 2025, which she described as a will. The children have cast doubts on its authenticity, alleging forgery and manipulation.

The suit names multiple defendants, including Priya Kapur and her minor son, Sunjay's mother Rani Kapur, and a woman who has identified herself as the executor of the disputed will.

Sunjay Kapur's Estate And Corporate Stakes

Sunjay Kapur, who died of a heart attack while playing polo in England on June 12, 2025, left behind a sprawling fortune and complex corporate structure. He headed Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. (Sona Comstar), one of the world's leading auto component makers, which commands a market capitalisation of around Rs 31,000 crore. His sudden death triggered uncertainty, with shares falling 7 percent amid succession concerns.

According to Forbes, his net worth was at $1.2 billion (Rs 10,300 crore) at the time of his death, with peak wealth touching $1.6 billion (Rs 14,100 crore) in previous years. He was also the sole beneficiary of the RK Family Trust, and reportedly, it holds the promoter stake in Sona Comstar via Aureus Investments Pvt Ltd.

What The Children Stand To Inherit

Despite the ongoing legal battle, reports suggest that Sunjay had taken steps for legacy planning to provide for his children with Karisma Kapoor. He had gifted bonds worth Rs 14 crore to Samaira and Kiaan and ensured to secure a monthly income of Rs 10 lakh each. In addition, Karisma was allotted ownership of a house previously owned by Sunjay's father.

The children contend in court that Sunjay had also assured them of their financial security, involving them in business ventures and naming them as beneficiaries of the family trust. They recall shared holidays, business conversations, and personal milestones as evidence of his commitment to their future.

The succession dispute has deepened rifts within the Kapur family. Following Sunjay's death, his mother Rani Kapur alleged that she was sidelined during key corporate decisions. In a letter to SEBI and shareholders, she claimed she was "emotionally shattered and coerced into signing documents" and criticised the swift appointment of Priya Kapur as a non-executive director of Sona Comstar.

The company rejected these allegations, stating, "Rani Kapur has not held shares in the company since 2019. No documents were signed or collected from her after Sunjay's death. All board decisions, including Priya's appointment, followed due process and shareholder approval."

As the Delhi High Court hears the suit, the inheritance battle between Karisma Kapoor's children, their stepmother, and other family members is set to determine the future of Sunjay Kapur's massive estate and his legacy at Sona Comstar.

Meanwhile, Sunjay married Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple became parents to daughter Samaira in 2005 and son Kiaan in 2011. However, they filed for divorce in 2014, and it was finalised by 2016.