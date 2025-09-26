Speak To Karisma Kapoor Every Day: Sunjay Kapur's Sister Amid Assets Row

The bloodline of Surinder Kapur, father of the late Sona Comstar chairman Sunjay Kapur, is getting nothing of what he created and the family is being made a mockery of, his daughter and Sunjay Kapur's sister Mandhira Kapur Smith has said.

Speaking to NDTV's Gargi Rawat on Friday, after the Delhi High Court allowed Sunjay Kapur's third wife Priya Kapur to submit details of his reported Rs 30,000-crore assets in a sealed cover, Mandhira Kapur also said she and her mother, Rani, are in touch with Karisma Kapoor - who is Sunjay Kapur's second wife - and speak to her every day.

Karisma Kapoor and Rani Kapur are fighting a legal battle against Priya Kapur over a will in which Sunjay Kapur had allegedly left his entire estate to her and excluded his children from previous marriages and his mother. Sunjay Kapur - who was appointed the managing director of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited in 2015 after the death of his father and founder Surinder Kapur, and then became chairman of the company, now called Sona Comstar, in 2019 - died in June while playing a polo match in England.

Asked about the court allowing Priya Kapur to give the details of the assets in a sealed cover, Ms Kapur Smith said that part is okay and the problem was Priya Kapur's insistence on non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) being signed by everyone with access to the list.

On the statement by Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, who is representing Karisma Kapoor's children Samaira Kapur and Kiaan Raj Kapur, that "confidentiality is a cloak under which you fritter away the assets", Ms Kapur Smith said she was surprised by the insistence on an NDA and found the idea a "bit absurd".

"And the fact is, this is all actually my mother's estate. So you're telling us that we can't figure out what is going on and we have to sign NDAs, which is a bit absurd for us. The bottom line is that this family, the bloodline of this family has got nothing from what my father created in his entire lifetime. It has gone to people who have just entered the family, which is a bit absurd in any family. This is such a big family with a legacy, which my father and mother worked for together," she stressed.

"Our children are not seeing a penny. My mother's not seeing a penny. We are not seeing a penny. And it's all going out. So we didn't want the NDA. We want the truth. And, from day one, this is what I have said - all we are asking for is the information. Why is everything so quiet? Why is it such a secret? And now, again, in court, we were asked to sign NDAs. My mother's almost 80. You think she's going to sign an NDA at this age for her own estate? I mean, it's just ridiculous," she rued.