So, This Happened: Dulquer Salmaan's Game-Changing Cameo In Kalki 2898 AD Breaks The Internet

A still of Dulquer Salmaan from Kalki 2898 AD. (courtesy: daanishdhawan)

The Internet was already abuzz with anticipation for Kalki 2898 AD months before its release, and now it's absolutely ignited with unprecedented fervour. No, it's not just the star-studded cast fueling the frenzy - it's Dulquer Salmaan's epic cameo. Fans can't keep calm watching Dulquer on the big screen. One fan tweeted, "Dulquer Salmaan's cameo was lit in #Kalki2898AD." Another gushed, "What a performance!" A third fan exclaimed, "The king is back!" Meanwhile, another commented, "Dulquer surely knows how to steal hearts." Another fan gushed, "Nagi knows how to bring the crowd to the theatres. Dulquer was a brilliant choice."

The king is back! #DulquerSalmaan makes his grand return to films with the highly anticipated #Kalki2898AD !!



Kerala FDFS Starts 9AM !! @dulQuer#Prabhas#NagAshwinpic.twitter.com/k7VuzHdMrO — Abu John Kurishingal (@Abu_John_K) June 27, 2024

Dulquer Salmaan's cameo was lit in #Kalki2898ADpic.twitter.com/BTpyqIu6Uv — Solo47 (@Ameen47_) June 26, 2024

Andharidhi oka badha ithe nadhi oka badha #Kalki2898AD#DulquerSalmaanpic.twitter.com/6Gdf7tb714 — Nikita (@Nikki_Keerthy) June 27, 2024

A day ago, director Nag Ashwin and lead actor Prabhas held a live session on Instagram and shared some intriguing details about Kalki 2898 AD. The duo confirmed the cameos of two South Indian superstars. During the live interaction, Nag Ashwin and Prabhas revealed that Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda would make special appearances in the film. Nag said, “Vijay and Dulquer are graciously part of Kalki.” Prabhas added, “Thank you, Vijay. Thank you, Dulquer. You made our film even bigger.”

The film stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in key roles. It features a dystopian world. The post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and is set in the year 2898 AD. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin.