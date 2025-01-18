Mammootty's Family Photos At Makeup Artist's Event Take Over Social Media. See Pics

Mammootty, a legend of the Malayalam film industry, is admired not just for his outstanding performances but also for his humble nature. Recently, he attended the betrothal ceremony of his makeup artist George Sebastian's daughter, Cynthia.

The superstar attended the event with his wife Sulfath, their son Dulquer Salmaan, Dulquer's wife Amal Sufiya and Dulquer and Sufiya's daughter, Maryam.

On Friday, George Sebastian shared two pictures on X (formerly Twitter). The first featured Mammootty and his wife Sulfath seated on either side of the bride-to-be. The second showed Dulquer Salmaan and Amal Sufiya posing alongside Cynthia.

However, stealing the spotlight was Dulquer Salmaan's daughter, Maryam, who looked absolutely adorable sitting on her father's lap for the photo.

“A heart full of love as we marked our daughter Cynthia's sweet offering ceremony, surrounded by love, light, and blessings,” wrote George Sebastian in the caption.

A heart full of love as we marked our daughter Cynthia's sweet offering ceremony, surrounded by love, light, and blessings❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/BtG5Zk5lki — George S (@George_CynCyl) January 17, 2025

On the work front, Mammootty will next be seen in Dominic And The Ladies' Purse. Last September, on the occasion of Mammootty's 73rd birthday, the makers dropped the first-look poster of the film.

The poster showcases Mammootty in a bathrobe and flip-flops. Behind him, a carrom board repurposed as an evidence board is visible. With photos and sticky notes all over it, the carrom board hints at a criminal investigation plot. Adding intrigue, a ladies' handbag lies on the floor, and a cat is spotted in the room.

“Presenting the First Look Poster of Dominic and The Ladies' Purse, Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and Produced by Mammootty Kampany,” read the text attached to the post.

Presenting the First Look Poster of Dominic and The Ladies' purse , Directed by @menongautham & Produced by @MKampanyOffl pic.twitter.com/DQdbxbUhYC — Mammootty (@mammukka) September 7, 2024

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, Dominic And The Ladies' Purse will be released on January 23. In addition to Mammootty, the project features Gokul Suresh, Lena, Sushmitha Bhatt, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan and Vineeth in key roles.