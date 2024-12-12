To Rajinikanth, 74 Today, Birthday Wishes From Ex Son-In-Law Dhanush, Kamal Haasan, Mammootty

Happy birthday, Rajinikanth. The superstar turns 74 today (December 12). From 70s hits such as Moondru Mudichu and Gaayathri to his latest film Vettaiyan, there is no one - we repeat - there is no one like Rajinikanth. On his birthday, the actor received heartfelt wishes from several friends and industry peers. Let's take a closer look at all the posts, one by one. Kamal Haasan penned a note on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Happy birthday to my dear friend, superstar Rajinikanth. May you achieve more and more success; be surrounded by good health; be filled with happiness; live long (sic)."

Actor-producer and Rajinikanth's former son-in-law Dhanush extended birthday wishes to Thalaivar and wrote, "Happy birthday to the one, only one, super one .. SUPERSTAR .. the phenomenon that redefined mass and style .. my thalaiva Rajinikanth sir (sic)."

Mollywood star Mohanlal shared a note on X and said, “Happy Birthday, dear Rajinikanth Sir! Your journey, both on and off the screen, continues to inspire us all. May you be blessed with good health, happiness, and endless moments of joy. Much love and respect.”

Rajinikanth's Uttar Dakshin co-star Jackie Shroff also uploaded a throwback picture with the superstar. In the snap, Rajinikanth can be seen looking at Jackie, while the latter is standing folding his hands. “Long Live. #HappyBirthday Rajinikanth,” read the side note.

In the picture shared by Mammootty on X, the birthday boy can be seen holding Mammootty's arm. “Happy Birthday Dear Rajinikanth. May you continue to inspire millions as you always do in the years to come. Stay Happy and Healthy forever,” read the caption.

Jailer director and screenwriter Nelson Dilipkumar wished Rajinikanth a happy birthday and called him an inspiration. "Happiest birthday to my dear #Superstar #Thalaivar #icon #legend #inspiration #Besthumanbeing Rajinikanth sir (sic)."

We wish many more years of happiness and success to Rajinikanth.