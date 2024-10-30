Nishadh Yusuf Found Dead In Kochi Apartment, Here's All We Know About The <i>Kanguva</i> Editor

Film editor Nishadh Yusuf was found dead in an apartment in Kochi. His body was discovered in an apartment located in Panampilly Nagar around 2 am on Wednesday. A police officer indicated that the incident is suspected to be a case of suicide, but further details about the circumstances surrounding his death have not been disclosed yet. The news of Yusuf's death was confirmed by the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) Directors' Union in the morning. The organisation expressed their condolences through a social media post. It read, "The unexpected demise of Nishadh Yusuf, film editor, who played a major role in determining the contemporary future of the changing Malayalam cinema is not something the film world will be able to quickly accept. Condolences from FEFKA Directors' Union."

Here is all you need to know about Nishad Yusuf:

Profession

Nishad Yusuf was a popular film editor in Malayalam and Tamil cinema.

Notable Works

He worked in several movies, including Thallumaala, Unda, One, Saudi Vellakka and Adios Amigos.

Upcoming Projects

Nishad Yusuf's upcoming projects include Bazooka and Kanguva. Bazooka, directed by Deeno Dennis, features Mammootty and Gautham Vasudev Menon in important roles. Kanguva, set to release on November 14, is directed by Siva and stars Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani in significant roles.

Awards and Recognition

Nishad Yusuf received the Kerala State Film Award for Best Editor in 2022 for his work in Thallumaala. The film, headlined by Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan, is an action-comedy that tells the story of a young, carefree man drawn into fights while falling in love with a star vlogger.

Personal Life

Nishad Yusuf was a native of Kerala's Haripad in Alappuzha district. He is survived by his wife and their son and daughter.

Nishadh Yusuf's sudden death has certainly sent shock waves in the Indian film industry.