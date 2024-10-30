<i>Kanguva</i> Update: Suriya Wields Power In Dramatic New Song <i>Naayak</i>

Another day, another update about Kanguva. The Siva-directed film, featuring Suriya, Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, has been rightfully making the headlines. Now, the makers have taken the excitement of the masses a notch higher by dropping a new song from the action fantasy titled Naayak. The track opens to grim visuals of an overcast sky and a heavy downpour. A jagged rock stands in the middle with a shining sword in it. Suriya enters the scene like a true “naayak”, aka hero. Drenched in the rain, he climbs the rock, pulls the sword out of it and holds the weapon up in the air like a leader. A thunderstorm strikes at the exact moment when he wears a menacing animal mask.

As the lyrical video progresses, viewers get to see snippets of Suriya in an intense avatar. Tattoos cover his body and his unruly long hair flies wildly in the wind. We get a close-up shot of the actor and an eagle draws attention, symbolising that Suriya's character possesses an eagle-like vision – sharp, clear and precise. In another sequence, Suriya is seen galloping on a horse with great might, followed by several animal fight scenes, hinting at the plot of Kanguva. The video glorifies Suriya's character as a leader who will stop at nothing to win.

Naayak is penned by Raqueeb Alam. The Hindi version of the track is sung collaboratively by Aravind Srinivas, Shenbagaraj, Deepak Blue, Narayanan Ravishankar, Prasanna Adhisesha, Shibi Srinivasan, Vikram Pitty, Saisharan and Abhijith Rao. The female singers include Padmaja Sreenivasan, Pavithra Chari, Deepthi Suresh, Aparna Harikumar, Lavita Lobo, Sushmita Narasimhan and Latha Krishna.

On the occasion of Suriya's 49th birthday on July 23, the makers unveiled Kanguva's first song Fire. Suriya was seen in a never-before-seen look featuring dreadlocks. The track showcases Suriya dancing his heart out in a heavy tribal costume. It also offers the audience a sneak peek of a dystopian world, engulfed by darkness where Suriya stands as a fiery force of hope who can lead his people to light.

Kanguva will hit the silver screens on November 14.