<i>Kanguva</i> Makers Share Release Date Of Upcoming Single <i>Vamos Brincar Babe</i>

Suriya is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Kanguva. The movie is set to hit theatres on November 14. The makers have recently shared an exciting update regarding the film's second single, titled Vamos Brincar Babe. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), they revealed the release date for the catchy party number. The track, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, will release on October 21. The note attached to the poster read, “Get ready to dance the night away. 2nd Single from Kanguva dropping on 21st October. A Devi Sri Prasad Musical.” Take a look:

In August, the makers dropped the trailer for Kanguva. It introduces us to Kanguva (played by Suriya) and his adversary Udhiran (played by Bobby Deol). No one will spare an inch of land for the other in the lethal battle between the leaders of the two warring tribes. In one scene, Suriya even declares that he will never give up. The trailer, which doesn't reveal much about the plot, centres on images of sea piracy, swooping hawks, racing horses and predators — both human and animal. Suriya shared the trailer on X and wrote, "Incredibly proud of all that we have done together as a team, thank you, have a very very happy birthday dearest Siva!! Here's our #Kanguvatrailer for you dear all!"

In an interview, Bobby Deol shared his experience of working with Suriya, The actor said, "Working with Suriya has always been a dream...He is awesome. He is an amazing actor," reported news agency ANI. Suriya also talked about working with the Animal star and said, “In the film, we fought but brotherhood was very much between us. He helped us make the film's climax bigger and bigger."

Directed by Siva, Kanguva also features Disha Patani in a key role. The film is bankrolled by K E Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati under the banners of Studio Green and UV Creations.