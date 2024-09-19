<i>Kanguva</i> New Poster: Suriya And Bobby Deol In A "Battle Of Pride And Glory"

The makers of Kanguva shared a brand new poster of the film and announced a new release date for the film, on Thursday. The poster features the film's lead actor Suriya and the antagonist Bobby Deol. The film was earlier slated to release in October. However, the release date has now been shifted to November 14. The film would have clashed with Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's Jigra had it released in October. The caption on the post read, "The battle of pride and glory, for the world to witness. Kanguva's mighty reign storms screens from 14-11-24. Kanguva from November 14."

Check out the post shared by the makers here:

The makers shared a post ahead of the special announcement on Wednesday. They captioned the post, "The news, the world is waiting for. Tomorrow at 11 AM."

Sharing the trailer of Kanguva earlier this year, Suriya wrote,"Incredibly proud of all that we have done together as a team, thank you, have a very very happy birthday dearest Siva! Here's our #Kanguvatrailer for you dear all."

In the film, Bobby Deol will be seen playing the role of Udhiran, who is the antagonist. Bobby Deol said this about working with Suriya, "Working with Suriya has always been a dream...He is awesome. He is an amazing actor," reported news agency ANI. Suriya also shared his experience of working with the Animal star. ANI quoted Suriya as saying, "In the film, we fought but brotherhood was very much between us. He helped us make the film's climax bigger and bigger."

Directed by Siva, Kanguva also stars Disha Patani. The film has been produced by K E Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati under the banners of Studio Green and UV Creations. The film is slated to release on October 10. The film will clash with Vettaiyan, starring superstar Rajinikanth.