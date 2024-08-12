<i>Kanguva</i> Trailer: Suriya And Bobby Deol's Epic Showdown In A Tribal World

One world, represented by the colours blue and green, hinting at the birth of life and another world, depicted by the colour of fire, bearing the signs of destruction. Directed by Siva, the trailer of Kanguva envisions a primal world where survival of the fittest mantra reigns supreme. The word "Kanguva" in Tamil means fire. The trailer introduces the invincible Kanguva (played by Suriya) and his nemesis Udhiran (played by Bobby Deol). The leaders of the two warring tribes engage in a deadly fight, where no one will spare an inch of field for the other. Suriya even says in one dialogue - he will not surrender under any circumstance. Without delving much about the plot, the trailer weaves a story around the imageries of galloping horses, flying hawks, sea piracy and predators (animals and human beings both). Take a look at the trailer here:

Sharing the trailer on his X account, Suriya wrote, "Incredibly proud of all that we have done together as a team, thank you, have a very very happy birthday dearest Siva!! Here's our #Kanguvatrailer for you dear all!" Take a look:

The first poster of Bobby Deol's look from the film was released in January this year. The actor captioned it, "Ruthless. Powerful. Unforgettable #Udhiran #Kanguva." ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

Earlier, an IANS report claimed, Kanguva has the biggest war sequence, featuring more than 10,000 people, and the action, stunts, and visualisation of the entire war episodes are done under international expertise. According to the sources: "The makers, Studio Green, along with director Siva and the entire team, have worked on every aspect of the war sequences to do justice to the theme and subject. The film has the biggest war sequence, featuring Suriya, Bobby Deol, and more than 10,000 people."

Directed by Siva, Kanguva also stars Disha Patani. The film has been produced by K E Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati under the banners of Studio Green and UV Creations.