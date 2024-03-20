Suriya On Kanguva Co-Star Bobby Deol: 'He Helped Us Make The Film's Climax Bigger'

A still from Kanguva teaser. (courtesy: YouTube)

Suriya and Bobby Deol are all set to share screen space in Kanguva. On Tuesday, the actors attended Prime Video's event in Mumbai and shared their experience of working with each other. In the film, Bobby will be seen playing the role of Udhiran, who is the antagonist. Bobby Deol said this about working with Suriya, "Working with Suriya has always been a dream...He is awesome. He is an amazing actor," reported news agency ANI. Suriya also shared his experience of working with the Animal star. ANI quoted Suriya as saying, "In the film, we fought but brotherhood was very much between us. He helped us make the film's climax bigger and bigger."

Check out the teaser of Kanguva here:

The film is one of the 29 big titles that will be available for streaming on Prime Video after completing their run in theatres. On Prime Video India's official Instagram handle, the description of the film read, "A story that travels 500 years from 1700's to 2023 about a Hero who has to fulfil a mission left unfinished."

Earlier this year, Bobby Deol's first look from the film was unveiled. Sharing Bobby's poster on his birthday, Suriya wrote, "Happy birthday Bobby Deol brother.. Thank you for the warm friendship. It was awesome to see you transform in full glory as the mighty Udhiran in our #Kanguva Guys watch out for him."

Happy birthday #BobbyDeol brother..

Directed by Siva, the film also stars Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu and Yogi Babu. The film has been produced by K E Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati under the banners of Studio Green and UV Creations.