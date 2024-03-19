Kanguva New Poster: Behold The Glory Of Suriya

Suriya in Kanguva. (courtesy: Suriya_offl)

The posters of Kanguva keep getting better and better. On Tuesday, Suriya shared a brand new poster from the film and intense can't even begin to describe it. The poster features Suriya in a never-seen before look. The superstar is seen sporting dreadlocks and a long beard in the poster. Along with the official poster, Suriya also mentioned when the teaser of the film will release. It is slated to release on March 19 at 4:30 PM. Excited much? Suriya simply added the hashtag #Kanguva to the post on X (earlier known as Twitter). No caption needed.

Check out the poster of Kanguva here:

Suriya wrapped the schedule of the film in January this year and sharing a BTS photo, he wrote on Instagram, "My last shot done for Kanguva! An entire unit filled with positivity! It's a finishing of one and beginning of many. Thank you dearest Siva Kumar and team for all the memories! Kanguva is huge and special can't wait for you all to see it on screen."

Releasing the film's title last year, Suriya wrote, "Sheer joy working with Siva and team on this mighty saga. Happy to share the title look of Kanguva."

Other than Suriya, Kanguva also stars Bobby Deol and Disha Patani.

Suriya, star of films like Nandha, Kaakha Kaakha, Ghajini and Singam, in the recent years, has starred in the critically acclaimed Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim. He also had a cameo in Kamal Haasan's Vikram and Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The National Award winning actor will also feature in a cameo appearance in the Hindi version of Soorarai Pottru, featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead role.