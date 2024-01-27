Kanguva New Poster: Presenting Bobby Deol As The 'Ruthless' Udhiran

Image instagrammed by Bobby Deol. (courtesy: BobbyDeol)

After delivering an outstanding performance in Animal, Bobby Deol is all set to wow the audiences in his next film Kanguva with South star Suriya. On Bobby Deol's 55th birthday, the film's creators have unveiled his first look. Bobby Deol shared a brand new poster on Instagram which shows him portraying the character Udhiran in Kanguva. In the poster, Bobby Deol is surrounded by a group of women. He is wearing a blood-stained armour with a battle-weary appearance. The actor sports long flowing hair and a well-grown beard. Bobby Deol accompanied the post with a caption that reads, "Ruthless. Powerful. Unforgettable," accompanied by a dagger emoji with the hashtags "Udhiran " and "Kanguva.”

After taking a look at Bobby Deol's post, not only fans but his friends from the industry were also quite impressed. Bobby's elder brother Sunny Deol posted thumbs-up and red heart emojis. Actor Sudhanshu Pandey said, "Absolutely brilliant." Tushar Pandey, known for his role in Chhichhore, added a red heart and fire emoji to convey his admiration.

The production house behind Kanguva, Studio Green also shared the same poster on their X (formerly known as Twitter) handle. Alongside the poster, the production house extended birthday wishes to Bobby Deol by writing, "Ruthless. Powerful. Unforgettable. Happy Birthday to our #Udhiran, #BobbyDeol sir."

Kanguva's male lead, Suriya also shared Bobby Deol's captivating poster in his Instagram Stories. In the caption, Suriya tagged Bobby Deol and said, “Happy birthday brother…Thank you for the warm friendship. It was awesome to see you transform in full glory as the mighty #Udhiran in our #Kanguva. Guys watch out for him.”

Kanguva is jointly backed by UV Creations and Studio Green. In addition to Suriya and Bobby Deol, the film also stars Disha Patani in an important role. Apart from Kanguva, Suriya will also feature in a cameo appearance in the Hindi version of Soorarai Pottru, featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead role.