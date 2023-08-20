Here's How Suriya Is Prepping For Kanguva. See Ab-Tastic Pic

Image was shared on X. (Courtesy: StudioGreen2)

Superstar Suriya is all set to grace the big screen once again and impress fans with his upcoming movie Kunguva. The movie is being produced by Studio Green, and the team recently treated fans to a snapshot of Suriya from the gym. In their X [formerly known as Twitter] upload, the actor proudly showcased his well-toned physique, setting some serious fitness goals for everyone. Studio Green captioned the impressive gym snapshot of the star with the words, "#Kanguva in progress (fire emojis)," giving a glimpse of the intense preparation happening behind the scenes. Suriya was also tagged in the post. This sneak peek into Suriya's workout journey has certainly sparked excitement among his fans, who flooded social media with thousands of likes and reposts.

Just last month, on Suriya's 48th birthday, the teaser for Kanguva was unveiled. Packed with drama, thrill, and intrigue, the teaser of this fantasy film introduces nature as a significant character in the story. The screen is filled with intense scenes of action, including bloodshed, powerful warriors, and suspenseful moments. But the real showstopper is Suriya himself, making an impactful entry as Kanguva. The lines introducing Suriya in Tamil translate to: “As the waves of the island shore sketch and etch his face. As the drums of Perumaachi reverberate and echo his name. There is one and only one… warrior that war yearns for… born from the womb of fire… the pride of our isle Perumaachi… Kanguva.” Since then, the teaser has garnered an impressive 33 million views on YouTube. Read the full story here.

With a budget ranging from ₹300 to ₹350 crore, Kanguva is touted to be one of the most high-priced Indian films ever created. Bollywood actor Bobby Deol and actress Disha Patani are making their Tamil debut with this project. Joining them are South-Indian stars Natarajan Subramaniam, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, and Kovai Sarala. Scheduled for an early 2024 release in 2D and 3D format, this movie will be accessible in 10 languages, promising a widespread cinematic experience for audiences.