Suriya Reacts To Wife Jyotika's Fitness Video: 'My Wonder Woman'

Jyotika in a still from the video. (courtesy: jyotika)

Jyotika, who has been giving us major fitness inspiration with her fitness posts, did it again. She posted a reel, in which she can be seen working out real hard in the gym - she can be seen doing cardio, muscle training and what not in the video and she she added the song Zinda from Bhaag Milkha Bhaag to the video. She captioned the video, "To stay in balance, you got to move." In the comments section of the post, Jyotika's Priyamaana Thozhi co-star Madhavan commented, "That's so very very awesome Jo... no I am getting a complex." Actor Shraddha Rama Srinath commented, "Whoaaaaa this inspiration will last me a loooong time." The best comment, however, has to be from Jyotika's superstar husband Suriya, who we see very rarely sharing posts on social media. He shared the video on his Instagram stories and wrote, "My Wonder Woman."

See Suriya's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Suriya's Instagram story

This is what Jyotika posted:

Another post from Jyotika's fitness diaries:

Work-wise, Jyotika is prepping for her next Bollywood Film - Sri. Jyotika is known for her work in movies like Ponmagal Vandhal, Seetha Kalyanam, 36 Vayadhinile, Mozhi, Kaakha Kaakha, Sillunu Oru Kadhal and Pachchakili Muthucharamnd, among many others. She runs the production studio 2D Entertainment with her husband Suriya.

Suriya and Jyotika, co-stars of films like Poovellam Kettuppar, Uyirile Kalanthathu, Kaakha Kaakha, Perazhagan, Maayavi, June R and Sillunu Oru Kaadhal, got married in the year 2006. They are parents to a daughter named Diya and son Dev.

Suriya, star of films like Nandha, Kaakha Kaakha, Ghajini and Singam, in the recent years, starred in the critically acclaimed Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim. He also had a cameo in Kamal Haasan's Vikram and Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He will also have a cameo appearance in the Hindi version of Soorarai Pottru, featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead role.