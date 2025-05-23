Simran Clarifies "Dabba Role" Comment: "It Reached The Person Correctly"

Tamil actor Simran's winning speech at an award function hit the headlines as Simran referred to a certain "Dabba Role". Soon after her speech went viral, the Internet assumed that the comment was meant for Jyotika, who recently acted in the Netflix series Dabba Cartel. Simran, now, has clarified that her comment reached the person it was meant for.

She said, "Dabba Cartel is a nice web series, people are just breaking down with their speculation. It reached the person correctly whom I mentioned. That person messaged me that she is sorry and didn't mean to hurt me."

Simran won an award for her negative role in Andhagan. She recalled an incident when a fellow actress mocked her for playing "aunty roles" during her acceptance speech.

The fellow actress, actually, sent Simran a text to applaud her performance but she jokingly said, "At least I'm not doing aunty roles."

Without revealing the name of the actress, Jyotika said, "But I feel it's better to do aunty roles and main aunty roles - mother of 25 years. I have done it in Kannathil Muthamittal also, than playing dabba roles and doing nothing. That's what I feel. We should feel confident about what we all want to do."

After the speech went viral, the Internet assumed that her comment was either for Jyotika or Laila, as the former actress had recently appeared in the Netflix show, Dabba Cartel.

On the work front, Simran is riding high on the success of her latest release, Tourist Family.