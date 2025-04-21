Jyotika And Suriya Offer Prayers At <i>Shakti Peethas</i> Of Kolhapur. See Pics

Power couple Suriya and Jyotika offered prayers at the Shakti peethas of Kolhapur Mahalakshmi and Kamakhya as they ushered in the new year. Jyotika mentioned that she's going to start a new film and thanked fans for love and blessings. Jyotika shared many pictures on her Instagram from their visit.

Jyotika and Suriya clicked a selfie against the backdrop of the temple. In another image, Jyotika can be seen lighting diyas. Jyotika also shared a few solo pictures of herself, posing in and around the temple.

Jyotika wrote in the caption, "Blessed to have visited the sacred Shakti peethas of Kolhapur Mahalakshmi and Kamakhya during the auspicious new year ! Starting my next film... I thank you for your love and blessings always."

Take a look:

During the promotions, Jyotika revealed how it feels like sharing a roof with another superstar in an interview with Screen.

Taking a cue from the title of her Netflix venture, Jyotika was asked if she and her husband leave together for shooting with their dabbas.

Jyotika, with a tinge of humour, said, "I guess we leave the superstardom outside the door when we enter home. There, we are just parents of our kids. And yeah, the dabbas... definitely the prominence is given to our children. It's more about what's going in their school dabbas in the morning."

Jyotika is known for her work in movies like Ponmagal Vandhal, Seetha Kalyanam, 36 Vayadhinile, Mozhi, Kaakha Kaakha, Sillunu Oru Kadhal and Pachchakili Muthucharamnd, among many others. She runs the production studio 2D Entertainment with her husband Suriya. Jyotika was last seen in the Netflix series Dabba Cartel. Suriya was last seen in the Kanguva, which failed to impress the audience.