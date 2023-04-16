Kanguva: Suriya And Disha Patani's Film Gets A Title. Watch

Suriya fans have much to rejoice. The title of the superstar's next project – his 42nd film to be precise – has finally been revealed in the form of an exciting title teaser. Directed by Siva, the film that features Disha Patani opposite Suriya has been titled Kanguva. Sharing the title with a video of a new poster, Suriya wrote, "Sheer joy working with Siva and Team on this mighty saga. Happy to share the title look of #Kanguva." The video begins against the background of a dark night, showcasing an eagle, a dog, and a masked warrior riding a horse, followed by a massive army. The makers of the upcoming film have shared that it will hit the theatres in “early 2024”. The movie will be presented in 3D and released in ten languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

In his caption, Suriya also tagged the team of the film including Disha Patani, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley and Kovai Sarala, and music director Devi Sri Prasad, among others. The film, touted to be a period drama, is being produced by Green Studios.

Recently, Suriya shared a set of heartwarming images with his wife, actress Jyothika, and their two children from a visit to Keezhadi Museum. Sharing images, Suriya wrote, “Keezhadi Museum is stunning! It's a must-visit Centre to understand our Tamil legacy that spans 2600 years. Our history & its continuation is unique & it was a momentous visit for us to learn how our Tamilians had lived. It's a lesson for our future. Thanks to our Tamilnadu Government for setting up this Museum. #keezhadi #vaigaicivilisation #tamil #tamilnadu #keezhaditamilcivilization.”

Before that Suriya made headlines for sharing the frame with another legend – cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar. The national award-winning actor shared a photo with Sachin Tendulkar and wrote, “Respect & Love,” and tagged the legend.

Needless to say, the image went viral in no time.

Suriya was last seen in the Vikram and a special appearance in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.