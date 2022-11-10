Viral Pic: Suriya With Mammootty And Jyotika On Kaathal Set

Mammootty with Suriya and Jyotika (courtesy: mammukka)

Guess who dropped by the sets of Mammootty and Jyotika's new film Kaathal: The Core? It was none other than Suriya. The National Award winning actor can be seen posing with wife Jyotika and superstar Mammootty on the film's set. The picture was shared by Mammootty on Twitter and it started trending instantly. He captioned the post: "Happy to have hosted Dear Suriya at the location of Kaathal The Core." Replying to Mammootty's tweet, Suriya wrote: "Thank you Dear Mammootty Sir for your time and kind words of wisdom! We enjoyed the hospitality and great food."

See Suriya's reply to Mammootty's post:

Thank you Dear Mammootty sir for your time and kind words of wisdom! We enjoyed the hospitality and great food!! https://t.co/tUsN4Xgv5l — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) November 9, 2022

Meanwhile, on the official Twitter handle of the film, another picture from the meet was shared and the caption read: "We had a very special visitor at the sets of Kaathal The Core. Absolute privilege to have hosted none other than Nadippin Nayakan Suriya Sir."

The film Kaathal The Core was announced on Jyotika's 44th birthday last month. The film will be directed by Jeo Baby and produced by Mammootty's production house Mammootty Kampany. On the work front, Jyotika was last seen in Udanpirappe.

ICYMI, here's the first look from the film.

Here's unveiling the title of Mammootty Kampany's next project Directed by Jeo Baby



Kaathal - The Core | @kaathalthecore



Wishing a very happy birthday to Jyotika @MKampanyOffl@DQsWayfarerFilmpic.twitter.com/dsnqD6FyW7 — Mammootty (@mammukka) October 18, 2022

Suriya and Jyotika, co-stars of films like Poovellam Kettuppar, Uyirile Kalanthathu, Kaakha Kaakha, Perazhagan, Maayavi, June R and Sillunu Oru Kaadhal, got married in the year 2006. They are parents to a daughter named Diya and son Dev.