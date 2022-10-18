Kaathal - The Core: First Look Of Mammootty And Jyotika's Film

Mammootty shared this picture. (courtesy: @mammukka)

It's Jyotika's birthday today (October 18), and on this occasion, Mammootty has announced his next project with the actress. The megastar shared the poster, announcing the title of the film Kaathal - The Core. It will be helmed by Jeo Baby and produced by Mammootty's production house Mammootty Kampany. Sharing the tweet, he wrote, "Here's unveiling the title of Mammootty Kampany's next project Directed by Jeo Baby. Kaathal - The Core. Wishing a very happy birthday to Jyotika." Today, Jyotika is celebrating her 44th birthday. Check out Mammootty's post below:

Here's unveiling the title of Mammootty Kampany's next project Directed by Jeo Baby



Kaathal - The Core | @kaathalthecore



Wishing a very happy birthday to Jyotika 😊@MKampanyOffl@DQsWayfarerFilmpic.twitter.com/dsnqD6FyW7 — Mammootty (@mammukka) October 18, 2022

Kaathal will mark Jyotika's third Malayalam film. The actress who started her acting career with the 1997 Hindi film Doli Saja Ke Rakhna, has featured in two Malayalam movies - Raakkilipattu and Seetha Kalyanam. The actress, who predominantly appears in Tamil films, has also acted in Telugu and Kannada films.

Meanwhile, recently the actress, who co-produced Soorarai Pottru, starring her husband and actor Suriya, received the Best Feature Film Award at 68th National Film Awards. Jyotika shared the post on her Instagram handle and captioned it as "Proud and blessed!" Check out the post below:

On the movie front, Jyotika was last seen in Udanpirappe, co-starring M. Sasikumar and Samuthirakani, in lead roles. It was the 50th film of the actress. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and critics.

On the other hand, megastar Mammootty was last seen in the neo-noir psychological thriller drama Rorschach. Next, he has several films in his kitty - Christopher, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, co-starring Ramya Pandian and Ashokan and Bilal, a sequel of the 2007 film Big B.