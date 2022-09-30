Jyotika And Suriya Celebrate National Award Win With Kids Diya And Dev

Suriya and Jyotika with kids. (courtesy: jyotika)

It's time for double celebrations at Suriya and Jyotika's house. At the 68th National Film Awards, both Suriya and wife Jyotika's co-produced 2020 project Soorarai Pottru won Best Film Feature Film. Besides that, Suriya also won the Best Actor award for Soorarai Pottru. The actor shared the Best Actor award with Ajay Devgn, who won for Tanhaji. Jyotika shared pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram profile. The star couple celebrated their big win with their daughter Diya and son Dev. "Proud and blessed," Jyotika captioned the post.

See the post shared by Jyotika here:

Suriya and Jyotika, co-stars of films like Poovellam Kettuppar, Uyirile Kalanthathu, Kaakha Kaakha, Perazhagan, Maayavi, June R and Sillunu Oru Kaadhal, got married in the year 2006. They are parents to a daughter named Diya and son Dev.

Suriya, star of films like Nandha, Kaakha Kaakha, Ghajini and the Singam trilogy, in the recent years, he starred in the critically acclaimed Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim. He also had a cameo in Kamal Haasan's Vikram and Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He will also have a cameo appearance in the Hindi version of Soorarai Pottru, featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Jyotika featured in several hits like Mozhi, Kaakha Kaakha, Sillunu Oru Kadhal and Pachchakili Muthucharam, Seetha Kalyanam, 36 Vayadhinile and the legal drama Ponmagal Vandhal. She was also seen in Udanpirappe, which was produced by her and Suriya's 2D Entertainment.