National Film Awards: The Internet Can't Get Enough Of This Suriya-Jyotika Moment

Suriya and Jyotika at the ceremony. (courtesy: adjtwtz)

It was a big day for both Suriya and wife Jyotika, who received National Film Awards on Friday evening. Suriya won the Best Actor award for Soorarai Pottru. He also received an award for producing the 2020 hit. Jyotika, who, co-produced the project, also received an award as the film won Best Film Feature Film. During the ceremony, Suriya clicked Jyotika's picture as she received the award and the actress dis the same when her husband was on the stage to receive the Best Actor award. The adorable moment clearly won the Internet's heart.

See what Suriya and Jyotika fans tweeted:

Soorarai Pottru won multiple awards at this year's National Film Awards. Suriya won Best Actor for his performance in the film. Aparna Balamurali won Best Actress for the film. Soorarai Pottru also won Best Feature Film, Best Screenplay and Best Background Score. The film was diirected by Sudha Kongara.

Suriya and Jyotika, co-stars of films like Poovellam Kettuppar, Uyirile Kalanthathu, Kaakha Kaakha, Perazhagan, Maayavi, June R and Sillunu Oru Kaadhal, got married in the year 2006. They are parents to a daughter named Diya and son Dev.

Suriya made his acting debut with Nerrukku Ner. He went on to deliver hits such as Nandha, Kaakha Kaakha, Ghajini and the Singam trilogy. In the recent years, he starred in the critically acclaimed Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim. He also had a cameo in Kamal Haasan's Vikram and Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He will also have a cameo appearance in the Hindi version of Soorarai Pottru, featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead role.