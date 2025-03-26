Malayalam Star Mohanlal's Sabarimala Puja For Mammootty Sparks Row

A controversy has erupted after superstar Mohanlal offered prayers at Sabarimala for Malayalam star Mammootty earlier this month, with critics pointing out the latter is a Muslim and he must apologise if the 'puja' was done at his instance. Clarifying his stand, Mohanlal has said that prayers are personal and the puja was held after reports emerged that the actor was unwell.

Mohanlal, who has been promoting his upcoming movie 'L2: Empuraan', had gone to Sabarimala to offer prayers on March 18. During the "Usha puja", he had given a note to the priest that mentioned Mammootty's birth name, Muhammed Kutty, and his birth star 'Vishakham'.

A receipt issued by the Devaswom office mentioning the above went viral on social media, with a section of users hailing it as an instance of communal harmony. However, another section pointed out Mammootty is a Muslim and Hindu prayers violated Islamic beliefs.

O Abdullah, an influencer and the former editor of the 'Madhyamam' newspaper, asked Mammootty to apologise if he had asked Mohanlal to offer prayers on his behalf. He quoted Islamic laws to say that only Allah should be prayed to by someone who follows the Islamic faith.

Mohanlal, who shares a close bond with Mammootty despite their professional rivalry, brushed aside the controversy at an event in Chennai. Stating that they were like brothers and prayers are personal, he asked, "What's wrong in praying for him?"

He also clarified he had offered the prayers after the actor suffered a minor health setback. Sharing an update on his health, he said Mammootty was recovering well and there was no worry.

On being asked about how the receipt got leaked, he suggested it could have been done by an official of the Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages the Lord Ayyapa shrine in Sabarimala.

The Travancore board, however, denied this saying Mohanlal's statement led to a misunderstanding and that their officials were not at fault. On Tuesday, the board clarified the receipt that got leaked was from the devotee's copy and there was no lapse on their part.

Meanwhile, the health scare led to rumours about Mammootty being diagnosed with cancer, but his team swiftly rejected it as "fake news", suggest reports. His team told Mid-Day he was on a break for Ramzan. He is fasting and his shooting schedule has been put on hold, they said.