Exclusive: Mohanlal On His Friendship With Mammootty: "We Are Working On A Film"

Mohanlal and Mammootty's decades-long friendship is not a secret to fans. Recently, Mohanlal made a sweet gesture for his dear friend. On his visit to Kerala's Sabarimala Temple, he performed special poojas not only for him and his family but also for Mammootty.

Mohanlal, in a candid conversation with NDTV, opened up about his camaraderie with Mammootty.

Speaking about his Sabarimala visit, Mohanlal said, “I happened to be in Sabarimala. It is a ritual there, it is called giving his name and his star (sign) and they (the priests) will do a puja. So, I gave my mother and my wife's name and star. Then I thought I would give it for him (Mammootty).”

Mohanlal added, “Every week we (he and Mammootty) meet, and we talk. Maybe every 2-3 days we make a phone call.”

Mohanlal and Mammootty have worked together in over 50 films including Avidathepole Ivideyum, Adiyozhukkukal, Karimpinpoovinakkare, Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu, Adhwaytham, Vishnulokam and No.20 Madras Mail.

The South superstars will once again share screen space in the tentatively titled MMMN, directed by Mahesh Narayana.

Mohanlal gave a hint about MMMN's much-awaited release during the interaction. He said, “We are working on a film. It is yet to be completed. We had to shoot it in Vishakhapatnam and Mammootty had to shoot in the UK. It is a big film. We will finish it by May or June. So you can watch it in September, or October.”

MMMN marks Nayanthara's return to Malayalam cinema after 2 years. The film also features Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, Rajiv Menon, Renji Panicker, Revathi, Shaheen Siddique, Darshana Rajendran, Zarin Shihab, Sanal Aman and Danish Husain in key roles.

MMMN will be filmed for 150 days across several locations such as Delhi, Kochi, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Azerbaijan, Thailand, Abu Dhabi, Sri Lanka and London.

Coming to Mohanlal, the film veteran will next be seen in Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2: Empuraan. He also has Thudarum, Kannappa and Hridayapoorvam in his kitty. Meanwhile, Mammootty's film line-up includes Bazooka and Megastar 428.