Mohanlal Seeks Divine Blessings For Mammootty On His Visit To The Sabarimala Temple

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal recently paid a visit to the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala. He performed special poojas at the temple not only for himself, but also for his friend and veteran actor Mammootty.

The news comes at a time when rumours of Mammootty's cancer diagnosis has been circulating online. But his PR team has called it “fake news.”

A X account shared a video of Mohanlal walking up the steps of the temple. The actor received a warm welcome from the authorities and was taken to the shrine for darshan.

Mohanlal was seen dressed in a blue T-shirt and black dhoti. He was joined by his close friend K Madhavan. The side note on the post read, "Mohanlal at Sabarimala yesterday."

During his visit, Mohanlal reportedly made a Neeranjanam offering under the name of Mammootty's birth name—Muhammad Kutty, Vishakham. Mohanlal also made an offering under the name of his wife, Suchitra.

Earlier, he even spoke to Mammootty about the offering, reported Mathrubhumi.

Mohanlal and Mammootty share a strong friendship. The duo have previously worked together in films like Vishnulokam, Narasimham, Harikrishnans, No.20 Madras Mail, and more. They will next share screen space in Mahesh Narayanan's MMMN.

On the work front, Mohanlal is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming project, Empuraan.

The film is a sequel to the 2019 drama Lucifer and has the actor reprising his role as Khureshi-Ab'raam aka Stephen Nedumpally, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, and Game of Thrones fame Jerome Flynn.

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Empuraan is produced by Subaskaran, Antony Perumbavoor, and Gokulam Gopalan under the banners of Lyca Productions, Aashirvad Cinemas, and Sree Gokulam Movies. The film will release on March 29, 2025.

On the other hand, Mammootty will next be seen in Kalamkaval. It marks the directorial debut of Jithin K Jose, who previously contributed as a writer for Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup (2021). The film is set to portray Mammootty as a compelling anti-hero.

The actor also has Bazooka and the temporarily titled film Megastar 428 in the lineup.