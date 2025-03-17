Mammootty's Team Dismisses Cancer Rumours: "He's On A Break From Filming For Ramzan Fasting"

Malayalam megastar Mammootty is in good health, his PR team confirmed on Sunday (March 16). Of late, rumours of Mammootty's cancer diagnosis have been circulating online. But the latest statement puts a full stop to the speculation.

According to Mammootty's PR, the star is on a short sabbatical from his work commitments because of Ramzan. Refuting Mammootty's cancer rumours, the PR team, in an interaction with a Mumbai-based publication said, “It is fake news. He is on vacation because he is fasting for Ramzan. He is on a break from his shoot schedule as well because of that. In fact, after the break he will go back to shooting for Mahesh Narayanan's film with Mohanlal.”

Mammootty's upcoming film with Mohanlal is tentatively titled MMMN. Directed by Mahesh Narayan, the film also features Nayanthara in a key role. Last month, production company Anto Joseph Film Company dropped a video on YouTube where Nayanthara was seen receiving a warm welcome from the MMMN team. Take a look:

Mammootty and Mohanlal have worked on several projects before MMMN. The South superstars shared screen space in movies such as Avidathepole Ivideyum, Adiyozhukkukal, Karimpinpoovinakkare, Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu, Adhwaytham, Vishnulokam and No.20 Madras Mail.

On the other hand, Mammootty and Nayanthara have previously worked in films including Rapakal, Thaskara Veeran, Bhaskar the Rascal and Puthiya Niyamam.

Besides the three lead cast, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Shaheen Siddique, Sanal Aman, Danish Husain, Revathi, Zarin Shihab, Darshana Rajendran, Renji Panicker and Rajiv Menon are also a part of MMMN.

Reports claim that MMMN is scheduled to be filmed for more than 150 days across various Indian and foreign locations. They are Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Visakhapatnam, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Abu Dhabi and London.

Meanwhile, Mammootty was last seen in the crime comedy Dominic and the Ladies' Purse. In this Gautham Menon-directed movie, he played the role of a private detective. Apart from that, Mammootty will next be seen in director Deeno Dennis' action thriller Bazooka and the temporarily titled film Megastar 428. Megastar 428 will be Mammootty's 428th film.