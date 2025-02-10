Nayanthara Joins Forces With Mohanlal And Mammootty In <i>MMMN</i> For Her Malayalam Comeback

Exciting news for all Nayanthara fans. The actress is set to make her much-awaited comeback to Malayalam cinema after a two-year gap. In the upcoming Mahesh Narayanan directorial, tentatively titled MMMN, she will share screen space with South superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty. Nayanthara's last Malayalam film, Gold, was released in 2022.

On Sunday, February 9, production house Anto Joseph Film Company shared a video capturing Nayanthara's grand arrival on the sets of MMMN. The clip featured her warmly interacting with Mammootty, director Mahesh Narayanan, and the crew.

Before MMMN, Mammootty and Mohanlal collaborated on several films, including Avidathepole Ivideyum, Adiyozhukkukal, Karimpinpoovinakkare, Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu, Adhwaytham, Vishnulokam and No.20 Madras Mail, among others.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal and Nayanthara shared screen space in movies like Natturajavu, Twenty:20 and Evidam Swargamanu. Their last film together – Christian Brothers – was released in 2011.

As for Nayanthara and Mammootty, the duo has worked together in films like Rapakal, Thaskara Veeran, Bhaskar the Rascal and Puthiya Niyamam.

Coming back to MMMN, in addition to Mammootty, Mohanlal and Nayanthara, the movie also features Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Renji Panicker, Rajiv Menon, Danish Husain, Shaheen Siddique, Sanal Aman, Revathi, Darshana Rajendran and Zarin Shihab. Phew!

MMMN will be filmed over 150 days across various locations, including Sri Lanka, London, Abu Dhabi, Azerbaijan, Thailand, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Delhi and Kochi.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara was last seen in the Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale. Apart from MMMN, she has an exciting lineup ahead, including Test, Mannangatti Since 1960, Dear Students and Rakkayie.

Mammootty, on the other hand, was last seen as a private detective in Dominic and the Ladies' Purse. His upcoming films include Bazooka and Megastar 428.

Mohanlal last appeared in the 2024 film Barroz. He is next expected to feature in Thudarum, L2: Empuraan, Kannappa and Hridayapoorvam.