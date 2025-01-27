<i>L2: Empuraan</i> Teaser - Mohanlal Returns As Fearsome Stephen. The World Will Never Be The Same Again

The highly anticipated teaser for director Prithviraj Sukumaran's third film, L2: Empuraan, has officially dropped. The teaser promises a much more brutal, blood-soaked journey than Malayalam cinema has ever witnessed. Starring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the lead, Empuraan continues the story from the first chapter of a planned trilogy.

Malayalam megastar Mammootty unveiled the teaser at a grand event, where Mohanlal, Prithviraj and other cast members were present.

The 143-second teaser kicks off in the war-torn Iraqi town of Qaraqosh, where viewers are immediately drawn into a tense atmosphere. As the scene shifts, the phrase "Death to the Evil" appears in the background.

The teaser then transitions to a powerful moment from the first film, where PK Ramdas (Sachin Khedekar) imparts advice to Priyadarshini (Manju Warrier): "If one day you feel everything is falling apart and I'm not around, the only person you can turn to is Stephen."

The shot then cuts to Stephen's iconic black Ambassador car, now covered in a layer of dust, hinting at his long absence. But soon, the teaser reveals the powerful figure he has become. "He leads the most powerful mercenary group in Asia," a man can be heard saying.

As the teaser continues, a symbol resembling the Eye of Providence flashes. Finally, we see a dramatic return of Mohanlal as Khureshi Ab'raam, or Stephen Nedumpally, the character that captured audiences' attention in Lucifer. He warns about the dangers of striking deals with the devil, setting the tone for what's to come.

Along with Mohanlal, Empuraan features a stellar cast with Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Saniya Iyappan, Saikumar, Baiju Santhosh, Fazil and Sachin Khedekar reprising their roles from the first film.

Written by Murali Gopy, Empuraan also boasts an impressive technical crew, with cinematography by Sujith Vaassudev, editing by Akhilesh Mohan and a musical score by Deepak Dev.