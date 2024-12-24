Is <i>Drishyam 3</i> Happening? Mohanlal Drops Major Update

The original Drishyam set the bar high not just for the Malayalam film industry, but for the entire thriller genre. Mohanlal's 2013 film got a lot of love and appreciation, which led to not only a sequel, but also a Bollywood remake.

Drishyam 2 was just as big, which led to fans anticipating for a third installment. So, the question is, will there be a Drishyam 2? Mohanlal himself has answered!

In an interview with Galatta, the actor was asked about Drishyam 3. He recalled how it took them a really long time to make Drishyam 2.

"For Drishyam 2, we waited, and after six years, when we planned it, COVID came," Mohanlal responded.

But even that could not hamper the film's popularity. "But that COVID and Drishyam created something - a big thing for the Malayalam industry. People all over the world watched this film," he continued.

He also remarked how the success of Drishyam put the Malayalam film industry on the global map. "Now, I was shooting in Gujarat, and even on the flight, a lot of Gujaratis were saying, 'Oh, Mohanlal!' So, after watching Drishyam 2, they started to watch lots of Malayalam films," he shared.

But what about Drishyam 3?

"Now, we are trying to come out with Drishyam 3," he announced.

The Drishyam franchise follows Georgekutty and his family who are responsible for the death of the son of a police IG, and how they escape the allegations together.

Apart from Mohanlal, the film also featured Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique, Neeraj Madhav, and others.

