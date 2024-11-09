<i>Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale</i> Trailer: A Sneak Peek Into The Lady Superstar's Career, Love Life And More

The trailer for Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale is now out. As the title suggests, the docuseries is based on the life of Tamil actress Nayanthara. On Saturday, Netflix India's official handle released the trailer on YouTube. The nearly two-and-a-half-minute video opens with a montage of Nayanthara's on-screen appearances. Following this, we see clips of the “lady superstar” receiving awards and hear her co-stars sharing their thoughts about her. Nayanthara's Arrambam co-star Taapsee Pannu remarks, “Every single rule written in the book for a female actor has been proven wrong by her.”

Rana Daggubati, who worked with Nayanthara in Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum and Aarambam, says, “Walked in as a thug, and she stayed a thug. That's what I like about her.” Nayanthara's Greeku Veerudu and Boss co-star Nagarjuna recalls how Nayanthara faced “turbulent times” in a relationship.

The trailer also gives a glimpse into a tough phase in Nayanthara's life, where she endured backlash but continued working. And the most interesting part of the trailer? The budding romance between Nayanthara and her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. We see glimpses of their star-studded wedding, attended by legends like Rajinikanth, Mani Ratnam and Shah Rukh Khan. The video ends with the lovebirds talking about each other.

The text attached to the trailer read, “A story for the ages, a romance of a lifetime. Catch Lady Superstar Nayanthara's journey to stardom amidst family, romance, and everything in between.”

Nayanthara hopes that Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale will feel as personal to her fans as it does to her. "I've shared so much of my life on screen, but this documentary is my gift to the fans — a chance to let them in on the chapters that shaped me. Creating this film has been a true labour of love, and I'm excited for them to see this side of my world. I want to thank my fans for being with me every step of the way; I hope it feels as personal to everyone as it does to me,” she said, as per a Netflix report.

Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale is set to premiere on Netflix on Nayanthara's 40th birthday, November 18.