Dussehra 2024: Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan's Famjam With Sons Uyir And Ulag

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's latest Instagram post is sugar, spice and everything nice. On the day of Vijayadashami, the celebrity couple shared a set of pictures and videos. In the opening frame, the director and the actress can be seen sitting on the floor in front of a Lord Ganesha idol, with some thaalis beside them, hinting at the puja. Both looked adorable in traditional outfits. Up next, we see the duo with their twins, Uyir and Ulagam. The picture was clicked in what appeared to be a parking lot. The last two videos show the family distributing goodies and envelopes filled with money to people.

“May Good always triumph over Evil! May the blessings of Goddess Durga bring peace, success, and happiness into your life this Vijayadashami! On this auspicious day, may all your troubles fade away and you emerge victorious in every aspect of life! Happy Vijayadashami From us to you,” read the caption.

Reacting to the post, director Divya Thiravidamani wrote, “The sweetest people.” Actress Reba Monica John said, “Sweetestttttt.”

Nayanthara never misses a chance to set family goals. Last month, her twin sons turned two, and to mark the special occasion, she shared a string of pictures featuring herself, Vignesh Shivan, Uyir and Ulagam.

The caption read, “Happy birthday my Azhagannnsss. Every second I spend with u both feels like I hv lived a whole lifetime in that tiny second. Love Life Magic Strength is alllll you. Thank you for this surreal life. I love you both with allllll my heart n soul my dear Uyir baby n ulag baby. May God blesssss u with all the goodness in the universe my babies. Amma & Appa love u to the moon n back.”

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcomed Ulagam and Uyir in 2022 via surrogacy.