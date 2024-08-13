Nayanthara Shares Pics With Uyir And Ulag: "A Few Hours Of Love Before I Leave For Work"

Another day, another page from Nayanthara's family album. The superstar has shared a bunch of oh-so-cute pictures with her twins — Uyir and Ulag. The opening frame features Nayanthara and her boys enjoying the lush greenery outside. Next, Nayanthara and one of her twins are busy looking at a mini water body in the house. In the next slide, we can see the mother-son duo counting the number of fishes in a pond. The last two frames have our whole hearts. In the candid clicks, Uyir and Ulag are sharing a warm hug with their mother. “A few hours of love before I leave for work,” read the caption.

Nayanthara, who is married to filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, loves to spend time with her family. Not too long ago, she embarked on a vacation to Hong Kong. Of course, Vignesh and her two munchkins accompanied her. Sharing a set of pictures from the destination, featuring her little one in her arms, Nayanthara wrote, “Heart n Soul (two white heart emojis).” Oh, and did you see the mother-son duo twinning in black? Pure goals, we must say. Take a look:

Here's another post from their Disneyland visit.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan celebrated their second wedding anniversary in Hong Kong, offering glimpses of their fam-jam moments. “ "Happy Anniversary to us. You are the bestttt my uyir ulagam. I love youuuuu forever,” read the side note.

Nayanthara and Vignesh got married in June 2022 in Mahabalipuram, Chennai. Their wedding was attended by the who's who of the Indian cinema including Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Mani Ratnam, Vijay Sethupathi, Atlee, and Suriya. The couple welcomed their twins via surrogacy in the same year.