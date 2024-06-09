Vignesh Shivan's Wedding Anniversary Post For Nayanthara: 'Getting Married To You Is The Best Thing'

Vignesh Shivan shared this image. (courtesy: VigneshShivan)

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's anniversary posts are pure love. The couple, who are celebrating their second wedding anniversary together today, wished each other in the most adorable way. Vignesh Shivan shared a fun reel in which he can be seen lifting Nayanthara. Sharing the video, Vignesh wrote, "10 years of Nayan @nayanthara 2 years of WikkiNayan anniversary marriageanniversary. Getting married to you is the best thing that's happened in my life my uyir ulagam. love you a lot my wife thangameyyyy. to more fun times, memories and successful moments long way to goo. Standing throughthick & Thin Ups & downs Victories & loses Dreams & Reality Trolls & Praises Life has been eventful, beautiful and blissful. I pray to God to always stand by us and safeguard us and make us win our big big ambitions. with our uyir & ulagam." Take a look:

Nayanthara shared a bunch of famjam pictures from their recent vacation in Hong Kong. She was accompanied by husband Vignesh Shivan and sons Uyir and Ulagam in every click. Sharing the pictures, Nayanthara wrote, "Happy Anniversary to us. You are the bestttt my uyir ulagam. I love youuuuu forever." Take a look:

Nayanthara's Instagram feed is filled with vacation posts. A couple of days ago, Nayanthara shared a bunch of pictures featuring herself and Vignesh. In the pictures, Nayanthara and Vignesh can be seen posing adorably for the camera. In one click, they can be seen walking hand-in-hand with their backs to the camera. In the pictures, Nayanthara can be seen sporting a blue sweatshirt teaming it up with black shorts. Vignesh Shivan can be seen dressed in his casual best. Nayanthara didn't write anything in caption. She simply tagged her husband in the caption. Take a look:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married in June in Chennai 2022. The wedding was attended by Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, Atlee and other superstars. The couple welcomed twins via surrogacy. They named their kids Ulagam and Uyir.