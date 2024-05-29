Mush Alert: Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan In Holiday Pics From Hong Kong

Nayanthara shared this image. (courtesy: Nayanthara)

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's holiday diaries keep getting better and better. The couple are holidaying in Hong Kong and Nayanthara has actively been sharing pictures on her Instagram feed. On Wednesday, Nayanthara shared a bunch of pictures featuring herself and Vignesh. In the pictures, Nayanthara and Vignesh can be seen posing adorably for the camera. In one click, they can be seen walking hand-in-hand with their backs to the camera. In the pictures, Nayanthara can be seen sporting a blue sweatshirt teaming it up with black shorts. Vignesh Shivan can be seen dressed in his casual best. Nayanthara didn't write anything in caption. She simply tagged her husband in the caption. Take a look:

On Tuesday, Nayanthara shared a romantic picture on her feed. In the frame, the duo are walking down the street. Vignesh is holding an umbrella, protecting the two from rain. While Nayanthara is wearing an all-black OOTD, her husband is seen in a striped T-shirt paired with pyjamas. In the caption, Nayanthara simply used a pink heart emoji. Take a look:

To celebrate the first birthday of their twins Ulagam and Uyir, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan jetted off to Malaysia. Sharing the photo from their visit to the iconic Twin Towers on Instagram, Nayanthara wrote, "My TwinPowers HBD to U2 ! 1 year of smiles , happiness and blessings ! Happy birthday to my loving #Uyir and #Ulag ! May you both Stand Tall in this life bringing a lot of happiness to everyone around you ! Love you my babies ! You have made our life soooooo sparkling & colourful ! It's a festival everyday ! With U2 ! My Uyir & my Ulag Amma & Appa love you 2 ! Soooooo much." "Wanted to celebrate Ur first birthday near these Tall powerful Towers who are twins jus like U2 thanking God for making it happen sooo nicely ! Blessed as always," Nayanthara added. Take a look:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married in June in Chennai 2022. The wedding was attended by Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, Atlee and other superstars. The couple welcomed twins via surrogacy. They named their kids Ulagam and Uyir.