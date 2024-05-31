Inside Nayanthara's Hong Kong Holiday With Family. See Pics

Nayanthara with her son. (courtesy: nayanthara)

Nayanthara is having a blast in Hong Kong. How do we know, you ask? The actress is constantly sharing posts from her family trip on Instagram. In her latest entry, we see Nayanthara, her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, and their twins — Ulagam and Uyir. In the initial frames, Nayanthara is holding the little one in her arms. Oh, and, the last slide screams family goals. While Nayanthara and the little ones were twinning in black, Vignesh embraced holiday vibes in a printed T-shirt and denim pants. In her caption, the actress wrote, “Heart n Soul.”

Vignesh Shivan reshared Nayanthara's post on Instagram Stories. “My ulagamsssssss [My worlds],” he wrote in the caption.

Nayanthara always makes sure to share pictures and videos of her twins on Instagram. On Thursday, she shared a video of Ulagam and Uyir playing in an underwater zoo. They look too cute.

Wait, there is more. Nayanthara left fans gushing when she shared an adorable image with her husband, director Vignesh Shivan. In the pic, the couple are seen holding each other's hands. Adorable, did we hear?

We have more pictures of Nayanthara and her family from their Hong Kong trip.

Nayanthara got married to Vignesh Shivan in June 2022. In the same year, the couple welcomed Ulagam and Uyir via surrogacy. In terms of works, Nayanthara was last seen in Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food. The Nilesh Krishnaa directorial also featured Jai, Sathyaraj, and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles. On the other hand, Vignesh Shivan will be next directing Love Insurance Corporation.