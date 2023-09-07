Janmashtami 2023: Nayanthara Shares Pics From Sons Ulagam And Uyir's Festivities

Nayanthara shared this image. (courtesy: wikkiofficial)

It's time for double celebrations at Nayanthara's house. The superstar shared a picture from Janmashtami celebrations at home. She shared a photo of her sons Uyir and Ulag dressed in their festive best. She captioned the post, "With our two Krishananssssss! Such a blessed Krishna Jayanthi with so many beautiful, blessed moments. All the Love to our Uyir and Ulag." She added in her caption, "Happy Krishna Jayanthi hope everyone had a wonderful one with family and friends." Meanwhile, her film Jawan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi, hit the theatres today.

Check out Nayanthara's post here:

On the film's release date, Nayanthara posted a mushy picture with her filmmaker husband Vignesh Shivan and she wrote, "All of me loves all of you."

Earlier this month, Nayanthara made her Instagram debut and she posted Jawan trailer and wrote, "First With My Favvvv Shah Rukh Khan. A lot of love, passion, and hard work has gone into making this film. Hope you like it and keep showering the love as always."

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married in June in Chennai last year. The wedding was attended by Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, Atlee and other stars. The couple welcomed twins via surrogacy last year. They named their kids Ulagam and Uyir.

Nayanthara, who has featured in over 70 plus films. In the recent years, she was seen in the critically-acclaimed Connect. Last year, she starred in husband Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi.