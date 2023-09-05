Viral: Shah Rukh Khan Visits Tirupati With Daughter Suhana, Jawan Co-Star Nayanthara

Shah Rukh Khan and daughter Suhana at Tirupati.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan offered prayers at the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Tirupati, ahead of the release of his upcoming film Jawan. The actor was dressed in his festive best as he was clicked at the temple. Shah Rukh Khan was accompanied by daughter Suhana and his manager Pooja Dadlani. Both SRK and Suhana were dressed in white festive outfits. His Jawan co-star Nayanthara, along with her husband Vignesh Shivan was also clicked at the temple. Shah Rukh visited the temple just a few days before the release of his film Jawan, which is slated to hit the theatres on September 7.

A few weeks ago, SRK visited Vaishno Devi. A video showing the actor at the shrine, dressed in a hooded blue jacket and his face fully covered, was trending a great deal on social media. Officials of the Vaishno Devi shrine board, some policemen and personal staff of the superstar could be seen in the clip.

ICYMI, this is the video we are talking about:

Shah Rukh Khan has had a super busy schedule. He checked into Chennai for the film's audio launch last week. After which, he went to Dubai for the film's promotions.

Besides Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, which is also slated to release this year. Shah Rukh Khan, who was MIA from the big screen for almost 4 years, returned with a bang in 2023 and how. He featured in the smash hit Pathaan this year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.